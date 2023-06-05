The Impact of Market Fluctuations on BRF S.A.’s (BRFS) Stock

The stock of BRF S.A. (BRFS) has seen a 16.23% increase in the past week, with a 38.76% gain in the past month, and a 34.59% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.64% for BRFS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.38% for BRFS’s stock, with a -3.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.67. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for BRF S.A. (BRFS) by analysts is $1.96, which is -$0.34 below the current market price. The public float for BRFS is 722.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.19% of that float. On June 05, 2023, the average trading volume of BRFS was 5.03M shares.

BRFS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) has increased by 4.68 when compared to last closing price of 1.71. Despite this, the company has experienced a 16.23% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BRFS Trading at 31.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.27%, as shares surge +36.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRFS rose by +16.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5490. In addition, BRF S.A. saw 13.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BRFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.75 for the present operating margin

+14.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for BRF S.A. stands at -5.79. The total capital return value is set at 1.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.45. Equity return is now at value -23.00, with -4.50 for asset returns.

Based on BRF S.A. (BRFS), the company’s capital structure generated 235.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.21. Total debt to assets is 45.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 195.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.97. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

To sum up, BRF S.A. (BRFS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.