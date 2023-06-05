The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) has surged by 0.98 when compared to previous closing price of 13.31, but the company has seen a -4.88% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/11/23 that Goodyear Stock Jumps After Elliot Management Proposes Overhaul

Is It Worth Investing in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) is above average at 960.00x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.79.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The public float for GT is 281.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.90% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GT on June 05, 2023 was 5.19M shares.

GT’s Market Performance

GT’s stock has seen a -4.88% decrease for the week, with a 23.08% rise in the past month and a 13.80% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.58% for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.27% for GT stock, with a simple moving average of 15.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GT stocks, with Nomura repeating the rating for GT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GT in the upcoming period, according to Nomura is $17 based on the research report published on May 17th of the current year 2023.

GT Trading at 14.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares surge +27.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GT fell by -4.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.62. In addition, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company saw 32.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.57 for the present operating margin

+20.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stands at +0.97. The total capital return value is set at 6.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.56. Equity return is now at value 0.10, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Based on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT), the company’s capital structure generated 168.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.70. Total debt to assets is 39.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 152.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.