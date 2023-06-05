The 16.40% Simple Moving Average of New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s (NYCB) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, NYCB stock has gone up by 3.95%, with a monthly gain of 10.11% and a quarterly surge of 24.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.49% for New York Community Bancorp Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.00% for NYCB stock, with a simple moving average of 16.40% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Right Now?

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 2.82x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.05.

The public float for NYCB is 672.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.41% of that float. On June 05, 2023, the average trading volume of NYCB was 19.31M shares.

NYCB) stock’s latest price update

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB)’s stock price has increased by 2.08 compared to its previous closing price of 10.56. However, the company has seen a 3.95% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of NYCB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NYCB stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for NYCB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NYCB in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $11 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2023.

NYCB Trading at 12.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NYCB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares surge +13.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NYCB rose by +3.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.43. In addition, New York Community Bancorp Inc. saw 25.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NYCB starting from Davis Reginald E, who sale 4,600 shares at the price of $9.97 back on Feb 07. After this action, Davis Reginald E now owns 123,033 shares of New York Community Bancorp Inc., valued at $45,863 using the latest closing price.

Rosenfeld Ronald A., the Director of New York Community Bancorp Inc., purchase 30,800 shares at $24.57 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Rosenfeld Ronald A. is holding 30,800 shares at $756,756 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NYCB

Equity return is now at value 31.30, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.