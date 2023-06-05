The -13.88% Decline of Loop Media Inc.’s (LPTV) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, LPTV stock has gone up by 0.32%, with a monthly decline of -32.83% and a quarterly plunge of -46.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.28% for Loop Media Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.69% for LPTV’s stock, with a -42.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Loop Media Inc. (AMEX: LPTV) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 4.33.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The public float for LPTV is 29.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.66% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LPTV on June 05, 2023 was 62.37K shares.

LPTV) stock’s latest price update

Loop Media Inc. (AMEX: LPTV)’s stock price has dropped by -10.32 in relation to previous closing price of 3.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPTV stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for LPTV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LPTV in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $6.50 based on the research report published on October 17th of the previous year 2022.

LPTV Trading at -31.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.49%, as shares sank -29.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPTV rose by +0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.65. In addition, Loop Media Inc. saw -52.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPTV starting from Cassidy Bruce A. Sr., who purchase 460,000 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Sep 26. After this action, Cassidy Bruce A. Sr. now owns 2,914,373 shares of Loop Media Inc., valued at $2,300,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPTV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-73.94 for the present operating margin

+36.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Loop Media Inc. stands at -95.61.

Based on Loop Media Inc. (LPTV), the company’s capital structure generated 126.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.93. Total debt to assets is 22.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 125.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Loop Media Inc. (LPTV) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.