The -13.88% Decline of Digital Media Solutions Inc.’s (DMS) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, DMS stock has gone down by -10.37%, with a monthly decline of -26.61% and a quarterly plunge of -62.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.14% for Digital Media Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.97% for DMS’s stock, with a -67.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE: DMS) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.61.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) is $1.75, which is $1.5 above the current market price. The public float for DMS is 18.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.56% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DMS on June 05, 2023 was 62.12K shares.

DMS) stock’s latest price update

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE: DMS)’s stock price has soared by 19.54 in relation to previous closing price of 0.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -10.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DMS Trading at -35.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.58%, as shares sank -29.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DMS fell by -10.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5012. In addition, Digital Media Solutions Inc. saw -68.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DMS starting from SRENIVAS VASUNDARA, who sale 1,597 shares at the price of $1.16 back on Jul 01. After this action, SRENIVAS VASUNDARA now owns 99,577 shares of Digital Media Solutions Inc., valued at $1,853 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.75 for the present operating margin

+15.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digital Media Solutions Inc. stands at -8.17.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.