Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) has surged by 0.42 when compared to previous closing price of 7.20, but the company has seen a -1.36% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TEVA is 1.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for TEVA is $9.72, which is $2.49 above the current price. The public float for TEVA is 1.10B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TEVA on June 05, 2023 was 12.30M shares.

TEVA’s Market Performance

The stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) has seen a -1.36% decrease in the past week, with a -17.84% drop in the past month, and a -27.99% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.16% for TEVA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.79% for TEVA stock, with a simple moving average of -20.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEVA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for TEVA by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for TEVA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $10 based on the research report published on May 25th of the current year 2023.

TEVA Trading at -14.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares sank -16.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEVA fell by -1.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.94. In addition, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited saw -20.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEVA starting from Dethlefs Sven, who sale 58,066 shares at the price of $9.43 back on Mar 07. After this action, Dethlefs Sven now owns 165,381 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, valued at $547,440 using the latest closing price.

Daniell Richard, the Exec. VP, European Commercial of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, sale 54,007 shares at $9.43 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Daniell Richard is holding 69,770 shares at $509,173 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.96 for the present operating margin

+46.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stands at -15.78. The total capital return value is set at 8.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.02. Equity return is now at value -19.10, with -3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA), the company’s capital structure generated 274.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.28. Total debt to assets is 49.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 246.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.