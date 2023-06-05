Tango Therapeutics Inc. (TNGX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Tango Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TNGX) has jumped by 19.48 compared to previous close of 2.67. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tango Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TNGX) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Tango Therapeutics Inc. (TNGX) is $14.67, which is $12.01 above the current market price. The public float for TNGX is 74.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.43% of that float. On June 05, 2023, TNGX’s average trading volume was 180.52K shares.

TNGX’s Market Performance

The stock of Tango Therapeutics Inc. (TNGX) has seen a 9.25% increase in the past week, with a -1.54% drop in the past month, and a -40.49% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.76% for TNGX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.36% for TNGX’s stock, with a -41.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNGX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNGX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for TNGX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TNGX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $10 based on the research report published on October 20th of the previous year 2022.

TNGX Trading at -14.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.40%, as shares sank -2.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNGX rose by +9.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.44. In addition, Tango Therapeutics Inc. saw -56.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNGX starting from Boxer Capital, LLC, who purchase 70,000 shares at the price of $4.65 back on Oct 13. After this action, Boxer Capital, LLC now owns 7,123,642 shares of Tango Therapeutics Inc., valued at $325,227 using the latest closing price.

Boxer Capital, LLC, the 10% Owner of Tango Therapeutics Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $4.43 during a trade that took place back on Oct 12, which means that Boxer Capital, LLC is holding 268,524 shares at $221,640 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-446.79 for the present operating margin

+83.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tango Therapeutics Inc. stands at -435.14. Equity return is now at value -42.30, with -25.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.76.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Tango Therapeutics Inc. (TNGX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.