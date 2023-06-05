Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) has jumped by 1.19 compared to previous close of 18.48. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/15/23 that Climate tech risked becoming banking-crisis casualty. What’s next for solar, batteries and more?

Is It Worth Investing in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) Right Now?

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.67x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RUN is 2.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for RUN is $34.74, which is $16.5 above the current price. The public float for RUN is 204.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 18.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RUN on June 05, 2023 was 10.44M shares.

RUN’s Market Performance

RUN’s stock has seen a 12.24% increase for the week, with a -6.73% drop in the past month and a -24.72% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.52% for Sunrun Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.95% for RUN’s stock, with a -25.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RUN stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for RUN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RUN in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $27 based on the research report published on April 18th of the current year 2023.

RUN Trading at 1.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.98%, as shares surge +10.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUN rose by +12.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.79. In addition, Sunrun Inc. saw -22.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RUN starting from Powell Mary, who sale 1,969 shares at the price of $17.56 back on May 31. After this action, Powell Mary now owns 415,759 shares of Sunrun Inc., valued at $34,569 using the latest closing price.

Fenster Edward Harris, the Director of Sunrun Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $16.34 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Fenster Edward Harris is holding 1,267,994 shares at $408,570 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.53 for the present operating margin

+12.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunrun Inc. stands at +7.47. The total capital return value is set at -4.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.22. Equity return is now at value 0.30, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Sunrun Inc. (RUN), the company’s capital structure generated 132.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.93. Total debt to assets is 43.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 128.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sunrun Inc. (RUN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.