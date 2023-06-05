Stem Inc. (STEM) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Stem Inc. (STEM) has gone up by 12.88% for the week, with a 40.89% rise in the past month and a -36.40% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.07% for STEM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.22% for STEM’s stock, with a -43.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Stem Inc. (NYSE: STEM) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for STEM is $9.36, which is $3.79 above the current market price. The public float for STEM is 140.99M, and currently, shorts hold a 23.79% of that float. The average trading volume for STEM on June 05, 2023 was 6.10M shares.

Stem Inc. (NYSE: STEM)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.49 in comparison to its previous close of 5.43, however, the company has experienced a 12.88% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/25/22 that Coinbase, Beyond Meat, Block, Etsy, Farfetch: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of STEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STEM stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for STEM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for STEM in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $11 based on the research report published on May 24th of the current year 2023.

STEM Trading at 15.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.91%, as shares surge +24.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STEM rose by +12.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.68. In addition, Stem Inc. saw -37.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STEM starting from Carrington John Eugene, who sale 3,600 shares at the price of $4.12 back on May 01. After this action, Carrington John Eugene now owns 117,688 shares of Stem Inc., valued at $14,832 using the latest closing price.

Russo Alan, the Chief Revenue Officer of Stem Inc., sale 1,553 shares at $4.12 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that Russo Alan is holding 153,021 shares at $6,398 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.48 for the present operating margin

+10.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stem Inc. stands at -34.18. The total capital return value is set at -11.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.55. Equity return is now at value -26.00, with -10.30 for asset returns.

Based on Stem Inc. (STEM), the company’s capital structure generated 98.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.62. Total debt to assets is 38.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Stem Inc. (STEM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.