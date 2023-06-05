Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, PSLV stock has gone up by 1.28%, with a monthly decline of -9.44% and a quarterly surge of 12.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.57% for Sprott Physical Silver Trust The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.74% for PSLV stock, with a simple moving average of 7.35% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (AMEX: PSLV) Right Now?

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (AMEX: PSLV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48x that is above its average ratio.

The public float for PSLV is 497.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PSLV on June 05, 2023 was 3.60M shares.

PSLV) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (AMEX: PSLV) has decreased by -0.46 when compared to last closing price of 8.16. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.28% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PSLV Trading at -3.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares sank -8.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSLV rose by +0.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.23. In addition, Sprott Physical Silver Trust saw -1.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.