SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN)’s stock price has plunge by -1.36relation to previous closing price of 2.94. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.68% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/08/23 that SoundHound Shares Drop After Earnings as AI Stocks Hit an Air Pocket

Is It Worth Investing in SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SOUN is 155.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.92% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SOUN on June 05, 2023 was 11.68M shares.

SOUN’s Market Performance

SOUN stock saw an increase of -2.68% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 24.46% and a quarterly increase of -7.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.42% for SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.69% for SOUN’s stock, with a 16.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SOUN Trading at 10.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.24%, as shares surge +18.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOUN fell by -2.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.79. In addition, SoundHound AI Inc. saw 63.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOUN starting from STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY, who sale 3,368 shares at the price of $3.14 back on May 22. After this action, STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY now owns 1,034,303 shares of SoundHound AI Inc., valued at $10,575 using the latest closing price.

MARCUS LAWRENCE, the Director of SoundHound AI Inc., sale 200,000 shares at $2.52 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that MARCUS LAWRENCE is holding 595,846 shares at $504,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOUN

Equity return is now at value 691.10, with -176.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.