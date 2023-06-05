Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV)’s stock price has increased by 151.68 compared to its previous closing price of 0.17. However, the company has seen a 141.61% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/11/22 that Buy This EV and Get Some Fuel Free on Sunny Days

Is It Worth Investing in Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Right Now?

The average price predicted by analysts for SEV is $2.31, which is $2.2 above the current price. The public float for SEV is 38.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SEV on June 05, 2023 was 1.37M shares.

SEV’s Market Performance

SEV stock saw an increase of 141.61% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 62.46% and a quarterly increase of -47.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.42% for Sono Group N.V. (SEV). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 112.88% for SEV stock, with a simple moving average of -63.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEV stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for SEV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SEV in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $4 based on the research report published on September 13th of the previous year 2022.

SEV Trading at 68.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.72%, as shares surge +62.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEV rose by +136.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2125. In addition, Sono Group N.V. saw -55.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-356250.00 for the present operating margin

-3850.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sono Group N.V. stands at -399706.25. The total capital return value is set at -117.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -147.51. Equity return is now at value -224.10, with -102.50 for asset returns.

Based on Sono Group N.V. (SEV), the company’s capital structure generated 8.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.56. Total debt to assets is 4.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -7,159.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sono Group N.V. (SEV) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.