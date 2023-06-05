Should You Invest in TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) Now?

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 59.75x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TOP is 5.05M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.13% of that float. The average trading volume for TOP on June 05, 2023 was 2.35M shares.

TOP) stock’s latest price update

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP)’s stock price has increased by 15.34 compared to its previous closing price of 7.17. However, the company has seen a -9.42% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/01/22 that Zhong Yang Financial Is the Latest Microcap IPO to Pop

TOP’s Market Performance

TOP’s stock has fallen by -9.42% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 32.53% and a quarterly rise of 121.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.32% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 91.08% for TOP Financial Group Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -63.58% for TOP stock, with a simple moving average of -4.11% for the last 200 days.

TOP Trading at -32.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 91.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.32%, as shares surge +28.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +69.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOP fell by -9.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.80. In addition, TOP Financial Group Limited saw 69.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.78 for the present operating margin

+64.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for TOP Financial Group Limited stands at +44.64. The total capital return value is set at 41.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 41.20.

Based on TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP), the company’s capital structure generated 2.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.35.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.