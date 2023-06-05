Should You Invest in Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Now?

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for RTX is at 1.06. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RTX is $109.70, which is $13.67 above the current market price. The public float for RTX is 1.46B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.62% of that float. The average trading volume for RTX on June 05, 2023 was 4.35M shares.

RTX) stock’s latest price update

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX)’s stock price has increased by 2.12 compared to its previous closing price of 94.09. However, the company has seen a 3.18% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/25/23 that Airline Recovery Boosts Jet Engine Makers

RTX’s Market Performance

RTX’s stock has risen by 3.18% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.11% and a quarterly drop of -2.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.51% for Raytheon Technologies Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.03% for RTX stock, with a simple moving average of 0.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RTX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for RTX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RTX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $110 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

RTX Trading at -1.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares surge +0.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RTX rose by +3.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.11. In addition, Raytheon Technologies Corporation saw -4.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RTX starting from Johnson Amy L, who sale 3,622 shares at the price of $98.55 back on Feb 28. After this action, Johnson Amy L now owns 4,061 shares of Raytheon Technologies Corporation, valued at $356,952 using the latest closing price.

HAYES GREGORY, the Chairman and CEO of Raytheon Technologies Corporation, sale 4,260 shares at $99.16 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that HAYES GREGORY is holding 453,685 shares at $422,405 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.89 for the present operating margin

+20.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Raytheon Technologies Corporation stands at +7.78. The total capital return value is set at 4.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.94. Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX), the company’s capital structure generated 46.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.79. Total debt to assets is 21.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.