Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) has seen a 17.48% increase in the past week, with a 11.26% gain in the past month, and a -30.29% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.38% for SHCR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.19% for SHCR stock, with a simple moving average of -12.31% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SHCR is $3.19, which is $1.51 above the current price. The public float for SHCR is 317.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SHCR on June 05, 2023 was 1.29M shares.

SHCR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) has surged by 5.66 when compared to previous closing price of 1.59, but the company has seen a 17.48% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHCR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SHCR by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SHCR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $2.50 based on the research report published on July 20th of the previous year 2022.

SHCR Trading at 6.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.04%, as shares surge +10.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHCR rose by +17.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4665. In addition, Sharecare Inc. saw 5.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHCR starting from Blalock Michael, who purchase 6,000 shares at the price of $2.55 back on Jun 09. After this action, Blalock Michael now owns 10,000 shares of Sharecare Inc., valued at $15,276 using the latest closing price.

Blalock Michael, the Chief Accounting Officer of Sharecare Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $2.55 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Blalock Michael is holding 10,000 shares at $10,201 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.84 for the present operating margin

+35.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sharecare Inc. stands at -26.83. Equity return is now at value -21.90, with -16.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.