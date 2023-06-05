Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) Stock Faces 6.57% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) has seen a -4.50% decrease in the past week, with a 2.52% gain in the past month, and a -12.07% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.80% for RSKD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.67% for RSKD’s stock, with a -3.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE: RSKD) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) by analysts is $7.00, which is $2.12 above the current market price. The public float for RSKD is 77.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.11% of that float. On June 05, 2023, the average trading volume of RSKD was 339.37K shares.

RSKD) stock’s latest price update

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE: RSKD)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.15 in comparison to its previous close of 5.20, however, the company has experienced a -4.50% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RSKD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RSKD stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for RSKD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RSKD in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $8 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2023.

RSKD Trading at -4.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RSKD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.57%, as shares surge +3.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RSKD fell by -4.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.97. In addition, Riskified Ltd. saw 5.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RSKD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.58 for the present operating margin

+50.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Riskified Ltd. stands at -39.80. The total capital return value is set at -20.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.69. Equity return is now at value -17.90, with -14.70 for asset returns.

Based on Riskified Ltd. (RSKD), the company’s capital structure generated 7.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.01. Total debt to assets is 6.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.30.

Conclusion

To sum up, Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.