Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) has gone up by 10.16% for the week, with a 134.07% rise in the past month and a 9.90% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 19.56% for RGTI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 37.02% for RGTI’s stock, with a -34.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) by analysts is $1.00, which is $0.12 above the current market price. The public float for RGTI is 114.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.74% of that float. On June 05, 2023, the average trading volume of RGTI was 1.40M shares.

RGTI) stock’s latest price update

Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.99 compared to its previous closing price of 0.95. However, the company has seen a gain of 10.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RGTI Trading at 52.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.63%, as shares surge +125.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGTI rose by +10.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6652. In addition, Rigetti Computing Inc. saw 20.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGTI starting from Danis Richard, who sale 22,919 shares at the price of $0.51 back on May 17. After this action, Danis Richard now owns 1,176,316 shares of Rigetti Computing Inc., valued at $11,689 using the latest closing price.

Rivas David, the Chief Technology Officer of Rigetti Computing Inc., sale 4,233 shares at $0.51 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Rivas David is holding 905,103 shares at $2,159 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGTI

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.18.

Conclusion

To sum up, Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.