Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 2.14.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) is $2.75, which is $1.13 above the current market price. The public float for REKR is 47.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.71% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of REKR on June 05, 2023 was 304.07K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

REKR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) has decreased by -7.95 when compared to last closing price of 1.76.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 25.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

REKR’s Market Performance

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) has seen a 25.58% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 48.62% gain in the past month and a -8.99% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.47% for REKR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.96% for REKR’s stock, with a 28.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REKR stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for REKR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for REKR in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $24 based on the research report published on February 11th of the previous year 2021.

REKR Trading at 28.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.90%, as shares surge +36.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REKR rose by +25.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3720. In addition, Rekor Systems Inc. saw 35.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REKR starting from Arctis Global LLC, who purchase 243,902 shares at the price of $2.15 back on Jun 16. After this action, Arctis Global LLC now owns 6,089,591 shares of Rekor Systems Inc., valued at $523,804 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-255.77 for the present operating margin

+13.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rekor Systems Inc. stands at -418.95. Equity return is now at value -130.00, with -81.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.