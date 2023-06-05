Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.69x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.20. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Regions Financial Corporation (RF) by analysts is $21.83, which is $3.94 above the current market price. The public float for RF is 929.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.06% of that float. On June 05, 2023, the average trading volume of RF was 13.44M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

RF) stock’s latest price update

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF)’s stock price has plunge by 4.03relation to previous closing price of 17.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.91% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/28/22 that Regions Financial Is Fined for Surprise Overdraft Fees

RF’s Market Performance

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) has seen a 3.91% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.73% gain in the past month and a -22.66% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.46% for RF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.70% for RF’s stock, with a -13.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RF stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for RF by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RF in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $20 based on the research report published on April 24th of the current year 2023.

RF Trading at 2.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares surge +14.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RF rose by +3.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.88. In addition, Regions Financial Corporation saw -16.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RF starting from Hill J Thomas, who purchase 11,926 shares at the price of $16.78 back on May 17. After this action, Hill J Thomas now owns 23,107 shares of Regions Financial Corporation, valued at $200,134 using the latest closing price.

Ritter William D., the SEVP of Regions Financial Corporation, sale 13,000 shares at $23.42 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that Ritter William D. is holding 24,344 shares at $304,456 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.58 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Regions Financial Corporation stands at +29.83. The total capital return value is set at 14.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.27. Equity return is now at value 15.30, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Regions Financial Corporation (RF), the company’s capital structure generated 17.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.10. Total debt to assets is 1.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.10.

Conclusion

To sum up, Regions Financial Corporation (RF) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.