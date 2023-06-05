Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RXRX is $14.00, which is $6.2 above the current price. The public float for RXRX is 151.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RXRX on June 05, 2023 was 1.78M shares.

RXRX stock's latest price update

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.16 compared to its previous closing price of 8.77. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RXRX’s Market Performance

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) has seen a -4.97% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 59.50% gain in the past month and a -2.95% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.46% for RXRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.90% for RXRX’s stock, with a -5.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RXRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RXRX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for RXRX by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for RXRX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $8 based on the research report published on May 22nd of the current year 2023.

RXRX Trading at 29.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.44%, as shares surge +60.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXRX fell by -4.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.96. In addition, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 6.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RXRX starting from Larson Tina Marriott, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $8.63 back on May 31. After this action, Larson Tina Marriott now owns 424,160 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $25,888 using the latest closing price.

Borgeson Blake, the Director of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 8,885 shares at $8.79 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that Borgeson Blake is holding 7,540,747 shares at $78,134 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RXRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-616.74 for the present operating margin

-22.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -601.05. The total capital return value is set at -45.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.20. Equity return is now at value -57.10, with -38.10 for asset returns.

Based on Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX), the company’s capital structure generated 10.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.50. Total debt to assets is 7.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 25.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.