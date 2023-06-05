Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RCRT)’s stock price has dropped by -12.31 in relation to previous closing price of 0.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RCRT) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.59. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) is $2.00, The public float for RCRT is 11.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RCRT on June 05, 2023 was 336.57K shares.

RCRT’s Market Performance

RCRT stock saw a decrease of -7.40% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -12.56% and a quarterly a decrease of -42.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.68% for Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.14% for RCRT’s stock, with a -67.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCRT stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for RCRT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RCRT in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $9 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2021.

RCRT Trading at -20.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.67%, as shares sank -15.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCRT fell by -7.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2044. In addition, Recruiter.com Group Inc. saw -55.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCRT starting from Roth Douglas, who purchase 4,762 shares at the price of $0.97 back on Jun 14. After this action, Roth Douglas now owns 5,175 shares of Recruiter.com Group Inc., valued at $4,619 using the latest closing price.

Jennings Miles L, the President and COO of Recruiter.com Group Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $0.91 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Jennings Miles L is holding 1,020,693 shares at $2,729 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.53 for the present operating margin

+20.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Recruiter.com Group Inc. stands at -64.93. Equity return is now at value -237.70, with -106.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.