Real-Time Update: BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) has seen a 25.00% increase in the past week, with a 45.58% gain in the past month, and a -30.48% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.89% for BYSI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.39% for BYSI’s stock, with a -3.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BYSI is 0.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BYSI is $1.25, which is -$0.18 below the current price. The public float for BYSI is 23.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BYSI on June 05, 2023 was 112.76K shares.

BYSI) stock’s latest price update

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 20.37 compared to its previous closing price of 1.08. However, the company has seen a gain of 25.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BYSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BYSI stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for BYSI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BYSI in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $5 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the previous year 2021.

BYSI Trading at 21.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.98%, as shares surge +44.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYSI rose by +25.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0486. In addition, BeyondSpring Inc. saw -30.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BYSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2756.40 for the present operating margin

The net margin for BeyondSpring Inc. stands at -2463.29. Equity return is now at value -198.30, with -45.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.