Ready Capital Corporation (RC) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Ready Capital Corporation (RC) has seen a 1.52% increase in the past week, with a 3.89% gain in the past month, and a -4.47% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.17% for RC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.73% for RC stock, with a simple moving average of -8.25% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is 7.99x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RC is 1.42. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Ready Capital Corporation (RC) is $12.63, which is $1.94 above the current market price. The public float for RC is 47.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 18.48% of that float. On June 05, 2023, RC’s average trading volume was 1.85M shares.

RC) stock’s latest price update

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC)’s stock price has increased by 7.55 compared to its previous closing price of 9.93. However, the company has seen a 1.52% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of RC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RC stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for RC by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for RC in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $13 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

RC Trading at 4.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.12%, as shares surge +9.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RC rose by +1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.44. In addition, Ready Capital Corporation saw -4.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RC starting from NATHAN GILBERT E, who purchase 3,841 shares at the price of $11.05 back on Mar 08. After this action, NATHAN GILBERT E now owns 60,406 shares of Ready Capital Corporation, valued at $42,443 using the latest closing price.

NATHAN GILBERT E, the Director of Ready Capital Corporation, purchase 5,000 shares at $10.95 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that NATHAN GILBERT E is holding 56,565 shares at $54,773 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+73.56 for the present operating margin

+87.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ready Capital Corporation stands at +21.17. The total capital return value is set at 6.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.14. Equity return is now at value 8.70, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Ready Capital Corporation (RC), the company’s capital structure generated 518.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.84. Total debt to assets is 80.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 496.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ready Capital Corporation (RC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.