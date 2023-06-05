Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE: NX) is above average at 17.85x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.36.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) is $27.33, which is $1.31 above the current market price. The public float for NX is 32.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.99% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NX on June 05, 2023 was 189.64K shares.

NX) stock’s latest price update

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE: NX)’s stock price has gone rise by 23.43 in comparison to its previous close of 21.08, however, the company has experienced a 25.46% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NX’s Market Performance

NX’s stock has risen by 25.46% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 32.96% and a quarterly drop of -2.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.18% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.97% for Quanex Building Products Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.86% for NX’s stock, with a 16.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NX Trading at 27.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.18%, as shares surge +37.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NX rose by +25.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.86. In addition, Quanex Building Products Corporation saw 9.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NX starting from GRIFFITHS WILLIAM C, who sale 300 shares at the price of $27.00 back on Feb 13. After this action, GRIFFITHS WILLIAM C now owns 250,915 shares of Quanex Building Products Corporation, valued at $8,100 using the latest closing price.

GRIFFITHS WILLIAM C, the Executive Chairman of Quanex Building Products Corporation, sale 1,000 shares at $27.02 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that GRIFFITHS WILLIAM C is holding 251,215 shares at $27,020 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.11 for the present operating margin

+18.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quanex Building Products Corporation stands at +7.23. The total capital return value is set at 20.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.65. Equity return is now at value 19.30, with 11.60 for asset returns.

Based on Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX), the company’s capital structure generated 18.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.87. Total debt to assets is 11.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.96 and the total asset turnover is 1.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.01.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.