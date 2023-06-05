PG&E Corporation (PCG) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, PCG stock has gone up by 1.34%, with a monthly decline of -3.70% and a quarterly surge of 1.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.13% for PG&E Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.41% for PCG stock, with a simple moving average of 8.92% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) Right Now?

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PCG is 1.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for PCG is $19.32, which is $2.7 above the current price. The public float for PCG is 1.97B and currently, short sellers hold a 2.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PCG on June 05, 2023 was 16.45M shares.

PCG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) has increased by 0.54 when compared to last closing price of 16.56. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.34% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 04/17/23 that Biden adds more EV charging across U.S., with pledges from Uber, Walmart, PG&E and others

Analysts’ Opinion of PCG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCG stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for PCG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PCG in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $20.50 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

PCG Trading at -0.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares sank -3.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCG rose by +1.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.86. In addition, PG&E Corporation saw 2.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCG starting from Burke Carolyn Jeanne, who purchase 156 shares at the price of $15.90 back on Mar 30. After this action, Burke Carolyn Jeanne now owns 25,072 shares of PG&E Corporation, valued at $2,480 using the latest closing price.

Poppe Patricia K, the Chief Executive Officer of PG&E Corporation, sale 66,700 shares at $15.87 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Poppe Patricia K is holding 1,269,325 shares at $1,058,529 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.37 for the present operating margin

+12.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for PG&E Corporation stands at +8.37. The total capital return value is set at 3.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.75. Equity return is now at value 8.40, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on PG&E Corporation (PCG), the company’s capital structure generated 234.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.11. Total debt to assets is 41.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 214.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PG&E Corporation (PCG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.