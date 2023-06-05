Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) by analysts is $2.00, which is $1.48 above the current market price. The public float for KTTA is 21.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.27% of that float. On June 05, 2023, the average trading volume of KTTA was 43.61K shares.

KTTA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) has surged by 29.00 when compared to previous closing price of 0.40, but the company has seen a 35.79% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

KTTA’s Market Performance

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) has experienced a 35.79% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 66.45% rise in the past month, and a 5.26% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.17% for KTTA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 44.55% for KTTA stock, with a simple moving average of -32.55% for the last 200 days.

KTTA Trading at 37.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KTTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.42%, as shares surge +56.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KTTA rose by +36.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3663. In addition, Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. saw -19.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KTTA starting from Delaney David, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $1.11 back on Oct 17. After this action, Delaney David now owns 227,521 shares of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., valued at $1,110 using the latest closing price.

Shahinian Eric, the Member of 10% owner group of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., purchase 6,710 shares at $1.16 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that Shahinian Eric is holding 1,788,415 shares at $7,757 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KTTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3045.12 for the present operating margin

+76.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. stands at -2864.29. Equity return is now at value -35.40, with -33.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.15.

Conclusion

To sum up, Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.