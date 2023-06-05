Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) has seen a 4.45% increase in the past week, with a 22.28% gain in the past month, and a 13.39% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.82% for PANW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.02% for PANW’s stock, with a 25.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) Right Now?

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 341.04x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.16. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 31 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is $236.67, which is $14.84 above the current market price. The public float for PANW is 297.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PANW on June 05, 2023 was 3.93M shares.

PANW) stock’s latest price update

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.21 in relation to its previous close of 216.79. However, the company has experienced a 4.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/24/23 that Palo Alto Stock Jumps After Profit Tops Estimates

Analysts’ Opinion of PANW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PANW stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for PANW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PANW in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $225 based on the research report published on May 24th of the current year 2023.

PANW Trading at 12.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PANW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares surge +21.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PANW rose by +4.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $199.36. In addition, Palo Alto Networks Inc. saw 55.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PANW starting from ZUK NIR, who sale 36,000 shares at the price of $215.36 back on Jun 01. After this action, ZUK NIR now owns 1,666,898 shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc., valued at $7,753,121 using the latest closing price.

Paul Josh D., the Chief Accounting Officer of Palo Alto Networks Inc., sale 500 shares at $211.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Paul Josh D. is holding 29,237 shares at $105,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PANW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.43 for the present operating margin

+68.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Palo Alto Networks Inc. stands at -4.85. The total capital return value is set at -4.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.53. Equity return is now at value 32.10, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW), the company’s capital structure generated 1,912.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.03. Total debt to assets is 32.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 131.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.