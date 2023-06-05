P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) Stock Showcases 50.62% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) has seen a 24.74% increase in the past week, with a 120.47% gain in the past month, and a 330.91% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.63% for PIII. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 50.62% for PIII’s stock, with a 54.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) is $6.50, which is $1.76 above the current market price. The public float for PIII is 76.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.39% of that float. On June 05, 2023, PIII’s average trading volume was 406.73K shares.

PIII) stock’s latest price update

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII)’s stock price has soared by 15.05 in relation to previous closing price of 4.12. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 24.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PIII Trading at 143.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PIII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.21%, as shares surge +180.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +485.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PIII rose by +24.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.30. In addition, P3 Health Partners Inc. saw 157.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PIII starting from Chicago Pacific Founders UGP I, who purchase 21,850 shares at the price of $4.00 back on Jun 01. After this action, Chicago Pacific Founders UGP I now owns 48,877,292 shares of P3 Health Partners Inc., valued at $87,315 using the latest closing price.

Chicago Pacific Founders UGP I, the 10% Owner of P3 Health Partners Inc., purchase 73,969 shares at $3.98 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Chicago Pacific Founders UGP I is holding 48,855,442 shares at $294,330 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PIII

Equity return is now at value -566.20, with -23.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.