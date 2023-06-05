ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) has plunged by -1.27 when compared to previous closing price of 87.95, but the company has seen a 5.89% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/06/23 that On Semi Earnings Beat Estimates. The Stock Rises.

Is It Worth Investing in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) is above average at 21.19x. The 36-month beta value for ON is also noteworthy at 1.73.

The public float for ON is 430.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.78% of that float. The average trading volume of ON on June 05, 2023 was 6.88M shares.

ON’s Market Performance

The stock of ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) has seen a 5.89% increase in the past week, with a 10.50% rise in the past month, and a 9.99% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.99% for ON. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.02% for ON’s stock, with a 19.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ON Trading at 9.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.36%, as shares surge +11.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ON rose by +5.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.13. In addition, ON Semiconductor Corporation saw 39.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ON starting from El-Khoury Hassane, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $81.76 back on May 15. After this action, El-Khoury Hassane now owns 596,312 shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation, valued at $408,800 using the latest closing price.

El-Khoury Hassane, the CEO & President of ON Semiconductor Corporation, sale 5,000 shares at $77.10 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17, which means that El-Khoury Hassane is holding 601,312 shares at $385,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ON

Equity return is now at value 31.00, with 15.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.