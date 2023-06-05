Novartis AG’s (NVS) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, NVS stock has gone up by 1.72%, with a monthly decline of -4.86% and a quarterly surge of 17.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.01% for Novartis AG The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.36% for NVS’s stock, with a 13.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) Right Now?

Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for NVS is at 0.54. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NVS is $109.77, which is $11.21 above the current market price. The public float for NVS is 2.10B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.20% of that float. The average trading volume for NVS on June 05, 2023 was 2.20M shares.

NVS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) has surged by 0.64 when compared to previous closing price of 98.91, but the company has seen a 1.72% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NVS Trading at 1.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.01%, as shares sank -4.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVS rose by +1.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.66. In addition, Novartis AG saw 9.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.26 for the present operating margin

+69.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Novartis AG stands at +13.76. The total capital return value is set at 13.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.35. Equity return is now at value 12.00, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Based on Novartis AG (NVS), the company’s capital structure generated 47.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.99. Total debt to assets is 22.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Novartis AG (NVS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.