NOV Inc. (NOV) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for NOV is at 1.90. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NOV is $24.43, which is $9.81 above the current market price. The public float for NOV is 390.23M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.22% of that float. The average trading volume for NOV on June 05, 2023 was 4.86M shares.

NOV) stock’s latest price update

The stock of NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) has decreased by -2.25 when compared to last closing price of 15.81.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NOV’s Market Performance

NOV’s stock has risen by 2.69% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.68% and a quarterly drop of -33.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.71% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.60% for NOV Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.77% for NOV’s stock, with a simple moving average of -21.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOV stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for NOV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NOV in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $28 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2023.

NOV Trading at -8.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.71%, as shares sank -0.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOV rose by +2.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.18. In addition, NOV Inc. saw -26.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOV starting from MATTSON ERIC L, who sale 20,681 shares at the price of $21.90 back on Feb 28. After this action, MATTSON ERIC L now owns 46,600 shares of NOV Inc., valued at $452,919 using the latest closing price.

Novak Christy Lynn, the VP, Corp. Controller, CAO of NOV Inc., sale 9,607 shares at $21.86 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Novak Christy Lynn is holding 84,600 shares at $210,019 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.53 for the present operating margin

+18.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for NOV Inc. stands at +2.14. The total capital return value is set at 3.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.12. Equity return is now at value 6.60, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on NOV Inc. (NOV), the company’s capital structure generated 46.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.71. Total debt to assets is 23.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NOV Inc. (NOV) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.