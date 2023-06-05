Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Stock Faces 4.99% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) has gone up by 3.78% for the week, with a -12.29% drop in the past month and a -39.57% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.33% for NWL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.63% for NWL’s stock, with a -36.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.94.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) is $14.17, which is $5.4 above the current market price. The public float for NWL is 411.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.96% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NWL on June 05, 2023 was 6.29M shares.

NWL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) has surged by 7.07 when compared to previous closing price of 8.20, but the company has seen a 3.78% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/10/23 that Newell Brands Slashes Profit Targets, Changes CEOs

Analysts’ Opinion of NWL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NWL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for NWL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NWL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $15 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

NWL Trading at -18.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.99%, as shares sank -10.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NWL rose by +3.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.06. In addition, Newell Brands Inc. saw -32.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NWL starting from Erceg Mark J, who purchase 90,585 shares at the price of $9.98 back on May 04. After this action, Erceg Mark J now owns 243,725 shares of Newell Brands Inc., valued at $904,038 using the latest closing price.

Erceg Mark J, the Chief Financial Officer of Newell Brands Inc., purchase 9,515 shares at $9.99 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Erceg Mark J is holding 153,140 shares at $95,055 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.18 for the present operating margin

+29.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Newell Brands Inc. stands at +2.08. The total capital return value is set at 8.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.16.

Based on Newell Brands Inc. (NWL), the company’s capital structure generated 170.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.07. Total debt to assets is 45.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 149.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.