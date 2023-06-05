Navigating the Volatility of Union Pacific Corporation’s (UNP) Stock

In the past week, UNP stock has gone up by 2.89%, with a monthly gain of 0.82% and a quarterly plunge of -4.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.75% for Union Pacific Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.73% for UNP’s stock, with a -3.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) Right Now?

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.10.

The public float for UNP is 607.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UNP on June 05, 2023 was 2.99M shares.

UNP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) has increased by 0.01 when compared to last closing price of 198.66.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/20/23 that CSX Profit Widens While Lower Volumes, Weather Squeeze Union Pacific

Analysts’ Opinion of UNP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNP stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for UNP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UNP in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $257 based on the research report published on May 22nd of the current year 2023.

UNP Trading at 0.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares sank -1.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNP rose by +3.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $197.14. In addition, Union Pacific Corporation saw -4.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNP starting from Whited Elizabeth F, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $213.00 back on Feb 27. After this action, Whited Elizabeth F now owns 39,080 shares of Union Pacific Corporation, valued at $532,500 using the latest closing price.

Finley Teresa, the Director of Union Pacific Corporation, purchase 1,380 shares at $188.26 during a trade that took place back on Oct 24, which means that Finley Teresa is holding 1,380 shares at $259,799 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNP

Equity return is now at value 57.00, with 10.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.