National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NCMI is 1.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NCMI is $0.50, The public float for NCMI is 73.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NCMI on June 05, 2023 was 13.85M shares.

NCMI) stock’s latest price update

National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI)’s stock price has soared by 22.10 in relation to previous closing price of 0.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 20.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/12/23 that National CineMedia Files for Bankruptcy as Latest Casualty of Cinema Slump

NCMI’s Market Performance

National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) has experienced a 20.49% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 33.20% rise in the past month, and a 57.55% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.60% for NCMI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.67% for NCMI’s stock, with a -18.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NCMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NCMI stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for NCMI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NCMI in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $0.25 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

NCMI Trading at 37.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.66%, as shares surge +27.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +190.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCMI rose by +27.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3052. In addition, National CineMedia Inc. saw 66.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NCMI starting from Lesinski Thomas F., who sale 24,329 shares at the price of $0.22 back on Feb 28. After this action, Lesinski Thomas F. now owns 331,113 shares of National CineMedia Inc., valued at $5,382 using the latest closing price.

Felenstein Scott D, the President – Sales & Marketing of National CineMedia Inc., sale 7,911 shares at $0.22 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Felenstein Scott D is holding 220,315 shares at $1,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NCMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.10 for the present operating margin

+40.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for National CineMedia Inc. stands at -11.52. Equity return is now at value 9.00, with -6.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.