Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for MOD is at 2.24. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MOD is $34.33, which is $1.56 above the current market price. The public float for MOD is 50.67M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.25% of that float. The average trading volume for MOD on June 05, 2023 was 381.51K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

MOD) stock’s latest price update

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD)’s stock price has gone rise by 12.16 in comparison to its previous close of 27.14, however, the company has experienced a 24.65% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MOD’s Market Performance

MOD’s stock has risen by 24.65% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 44.75% and a quarterly rise of 14.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.77% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.70% for Modine Manufacturing Company The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 37.60% for MOD’s stock, with a 51.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOD stocks, with CJS Securities repeating the rating for MOD by listing it as a “Market Outperform.” The predicted price for MOD in the upcoming period, according to CJS Securities is $25 based on the research report published on December 06th of the previous year 2022.

MOD Trading at 39.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.92% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.77%, as shares surge +56.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOD rose by +24.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.67. In addition, Modine Manufacturing Company saw 53.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MOD starting from Agen Brian Jon, who sale 3,248 shares at the price of $22.37 back on Mar 30. After this action, Agen Brian Jon now owns 110,329 shares of Modine Manufacturing Company, valued at $72,668 using the latest closing price.

Lucareli Michael B, the EVP, CFO of Modine Manufacturing Company, sale 13,379 shares at $25.08 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Lucareli Michael B is holding 293,287 shares at $335,519 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.81 for the present operating margin

+17.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Modine Manufacturing Company stands at +6.66. Equity return is now at value 31.00, with 10.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.