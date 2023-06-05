Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for MTCH is at 1.07.

The public float for MTCH is 277.47M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.23% of that float. The average trading volume for MTCH on June 05, 2023 was 4.87M shares.

MTCH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) has increased by 2.50 when compared to last closing price of 38.02.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/14/23 that Match Group Is ‘Swiping Right on Value.’

MTCH’s Market Performance

MTCH’s stock has risen by 15.84% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.09% and a quarterly drop of -6.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.89% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.86% for Match Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.51% for MTCH’s stock, with a simple moving average of -11.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTCH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTCH stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for MTCH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MTCH in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $50 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2023.

MTCH Trading at 11.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, as shares surge +16.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTCH rose by +15.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.43. In addition, Match Group Inc. saw -6.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTCH starting from Kim Bernard Jin, who purchase 31,439 shares at the price of $34.44 back on May 31. After this action, Kim Bernard Jin now owns 48,500 shares of Match Group Inc., valued at $1,082,671 using the latest closing price.

Sine Jared F., the Chief Bus. Affairs & Leg. Off. of Match Group Inc., sale 7,110 shares at $41.27 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Sine Jared F. is holding 60,379 shares at $293,444 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTCH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.15 for the present operating margin

+57.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Match Group Inc. stands at +11.42. The total capital return value is set at 13.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.96. Equity return is now at value -65.50, with 7.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Match Group Inc. (MTCH) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.