Make Informed Decisions with Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Stock Updates

In the past week, RCL stock has gone up by 10.69%, with a monthly gain of 28.55% and a quarterly surge of 16.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.94% for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.47% for RCL’s stock, with a 46.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.44.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) is $89.21, which is $0.69 above the current market price. The public float for RCL is 219.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.53% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RCL on June 05, 2023 was 3.57M shares.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL)’s stock price has increased by 3.60 compared to its previous closing price of 83.23. However, the company has seen a 10.69% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/04/23 that Royal Caribbean Shows Spending on Cruises Is Resilient

Analysts’ Opinion of RCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCL stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for RCL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RCL in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $88 based on the research report published on May 16th of the current year 2023.

RCL Trading at 24.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.05% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares surge +19.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCL rose by +10.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +95.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.77. In addition, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. saw 74.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCL starting from Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander, who sale 318,325 shares at the price of $77.97 back on May 25. After this action, Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander now owns 20,167,507 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., valued at $24,820,628 using the latest closing price.

Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander, the Director of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., sale 203,800 shares at $80.15 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander is holding 20,485,832 shares at $16,333,816 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.52 for the present operating margin

+7.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stands at -24.39. The total capital return value is set at -3.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.77. Equity return is now at value -33.60, with -3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL), the company’s capital structure generated 836.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.32. Total debt to assets is 71.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 760.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.37.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.