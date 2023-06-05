LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ: LMDX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 14.14 compared to its previous closing price of 0.35. However, the company has seen a fall of -18.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ: LMDX) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) is $1.39, which is $0.98 above the current market price. The public float for LMDX is 8.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.65% of that float. On June 05, 2023, LMDX’s average trading volume was 189.22K shares.

LMDX’s Market Performance

LMDX stock saw a decrease of -18.16% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -22.42% and a quarterly a decrease of -62.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.17% for LumiraDx Limited (LMDX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.07% for LMDX’s stock, with a -58.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LMDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LMDX stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for LMDX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LMDX in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $20 based on the research report published on November 15th of the previous year 2021.

LMDX Trading at -28.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.48%, as shares sank -30.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMDX fell by -18.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4982. In addition, LumiraDx Limited saw -54.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LMDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-126.32 for the present operating margin

-14.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for LumiraDx Limited stands at -176.59. Equity return is now at value 775.90, with -88.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.06.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.