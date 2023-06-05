Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.56. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) by analysts is $12.29, which is $4.85 above the current market price. The public float for LAZR is 248.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 25.67% of that float. On June 05, 2023, the average trading volume of LAZR was 9.28M shares.

LAZR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) has decreased by -2.32 when compared to last closing price of 6.90.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/12/23 that Tech Billionaire to Acquire Majority Stake in Forbes

LAZR’s Market Performance

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) has seen a 2.59% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 13.09% gain in the past month and a -31.85% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.38% for LAZR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.18% for LAZR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAZR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAZR stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for LAZR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LAZR in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $10 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2023.

LAZR Trading at 9.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAZR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.58%, as shares surge +17.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAZR rose by +2.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.40. In addition, Luminar Technologies Inc. saw 36.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAZR starting from Russell Austin, who purchase 791,113 shares at the price of $6.12 back on May 16. After this action, Russell Austin now owns 4,596,798 shares of Luminar Technologies Inc., valued at $4,841,849 using the latest closing price.

Russell Austin, the Chairperson, President & CEO of Luminar Technologies Inc., purchase 150,000 shares at $6.26 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Russell Austin is holding 3,805,685 shares at $938,805 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAZR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1135.44 for the present operating margin

-148.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Luminar Technologies Inc. stands at -1095.73. The total capital return value is set at -64.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 56.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.15.

Conclusion

To sum up, Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.