Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, LXRX stock has gone down by -19.65%, with a monthly decline of -17.05% and a quarterly plunge of -1.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.19% for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.71% for LXRX’s stock, with a 6.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.28. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) is $7.00, which is $4.44 above the current market price. The public float for LXRX is 186.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LXRX on June 05, 2023 was 1.42M shares.

LXRX) stock’s latest price update

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX)’s stock price has decreased by -6.92 compared to its previous closing price of 2.74. However, the company has seen a -19.65% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of LXRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LXRX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for LXRX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LXRX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $3 based on the research report published on March 07th of the current year 2023.

LXRX Trading at -4.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LXRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.43%, as shares sank -25.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LXRX fell by -18.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.99. In addition, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 33.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LXRX starting from Artal International S.C.A., who purchase 16,173,800 shares at the price of $2.50 back on Aug 01. After this action, Artal International S.C.A. now owns 48,433,261 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $40,434,500 using the latest closing price.

Invus US Partners LLC, the Director of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 982,600 shares at $2.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Invus US Partners LLC is holding 5,303,814 shares at $2,456,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LXRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-72489.21 for the present operating margin

-207.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -73341.01. The total capital return value is set at -69.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -71.31. Equity return is now at value -105.10, with -66.80 for asset returns.

Based on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX), the company’s capital structure generated 47.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.07. Total debt to assets is 28.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3,417.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.08.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.