Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.99 in comparison to its previous close of 29.40, however, the company has experienced a -6.60% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for KYMR is $53.94, which is $26.83 above than the current price. The public float for KYMR is 50.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 18.50% of that float. The average trading volume of KYMR on June 05, 2023 was 440.65K shares.

KYMR’s Market Performance

KYMR stock saw a decrease of -6.60% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -12.46% and a quarterly a decrease of -17.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.02% for Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.44% for KYMR’s stock, with a -7.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KYMR Trading at -10.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KYMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.05%, as shares surge +3.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KYMR fell by -6.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.95. In addition, Kymera Therapeutics Inc. saw 8.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KYMR starting from Jacobs Bruce N., who sale 1,370 shares at the price of $31.00 back on Mar 02. After this action, Jacobs Bruce N. now owns 104,568 shares of Kymera Therapeutics Inc., valued at $42,465 using the latest closing price.

Gollob Jared, the Chief Medical Officer of Kymera Therapeutics Inc., sale 1,298 shares at $31.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Gollob Jared is holding 74,709 shares at $40,233 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KYMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-344.37 for the present operating margin

+93.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kymera Therapeutics Inc. stands at -330.60. The total capital return value is set at -32.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.67. Equity return is now at value -34.10, with -26.70 for asset returns.

Based on Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR), the company’s capital structure generated 3.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.42. Total debt to assets is 2.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 26.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 35.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.88.

Conclusion

In summary, Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.