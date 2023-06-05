KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) Stock Faces 7.28% Weekly Volatility

The stock of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) has seen a 1.91% increase in the past week, with a 6.57% gain in the past month, and a -37.14% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.06% for KLXE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.82% for KLXE’s stock, with a -23.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) Right Now?

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 4.29x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.05. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) by analysts is $22.67, which is $12.91 above the current market price. The public float for KLXE is 10.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.25% of that float. On June 05, 2023, the average trading volume of KLXE was 200.80K shares.

KLXE) stock’s latest price update

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE)’s stock price has gone rise by 12.50 in comparison to its previous close of 8.08, however, the company has experienced a 1.91% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KLXE Trading at -12.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KLXE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.28%, as shares sank -0.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KLXE rose by +1.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.55. In addition, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. saw -47.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KLXE starting from Baker Christopher J., who sale 4,500 shares at the price of $7.78 back on Jun 01. After this action, Baker Christopher J. now owns 157,541 shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc., valued at $35,018 using the latest closing price.

Bouthillette Max, the of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $7.94 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Bouthillette Max is holding 52,241 shares at $7,940 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KLXE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.16 for the present operating margin

+13.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. stands at -0.40. The total capital return value is set at 10.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.08. Equity return is now at value -92.30, with 5.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.07 and the total asset turnover is 1.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

To sum up, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.