Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.90 in comparison to its previous close of 31.17, however, the company has experienced a -0.32% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) Right Now?

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for KDP is at 0.61. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for KDP is $38.38, which is $6.89 above the current market price. The public float for KDP is 886.21M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.20% of that float. The average trading volume for KDP on June 05, 2023 was 8.76M shares.

KDP’s Market Performance

KDP’s stock has seen a -0.32% decrease for the week, with a -4.09% drop in the past month and a -8.97% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.36% for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.89% for KDP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -12.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KDP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KDP stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for KDP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KDP in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $37 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

KDP Trading at -6.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares sank -3.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KDP fell by -0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.00. In addition, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. saw -11.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KDP starting from Singer Robert S, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $32.00 back on May 19. After this action, Singer Robert S now owns 37,001 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., valued at $32,000 using the latest closing price.

Singer Robert S, the Director of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., purchase 1,500 shares at $31.88 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Singer Robert S is holding 36,001 shares at $47,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KDP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.03 for the present operating margin

+48.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stands at +10.22. The total capital return value is set at 7.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.81. Equity return is now at value 5.20, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP), the company’s capital structure generated 54.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.32. Total debt to assets is 26.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.