Kanzhun Limited (BZ) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) has decreased by -6.24 when compared to last closing price of 14.75.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/29/22 that China Eases Regulatory Restraints on Two Tech Platforms

Is It Worth Investing in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) is above average at 335.23x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kanzhun Limited (BZ) is $156.58, which is $9.11 above the current market price. The public float for BZ is 363.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.00% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BZ on June 05, 2023 was 2.89M shares.

BZ’s Market Performance

The stock of Kanzhun Limited (BZ) has seen a -3.08% decrease in the past week, with a -27.63% drop in the past month, and a -33.86% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.89% for BZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.55% for BZ’s stock, with a simple moving average of -27.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BZ stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BZ by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BZ in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $21 based on the research report published on May 25th of the current year 2023.

BZ Trading at -21.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.25%, as shares sank -25.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BZ fell by -2.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.33. In addition, Kanzhun Limited saw -32.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.26 for the present operating margin

+83.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kanzhun Limited stands at +2.38. The total capital return value is set at -1.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.94.

Based on Kanzhun Limited (BZ), the company’s capital structure generated 2.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.47. Total debt to assets is 1.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.56.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Kanzhun Limited (BZ) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.