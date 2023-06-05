Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.57 compared to its previous closing price of 5.69. However, the company has seen a gain of 11.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/11/22 that Joby Aviation, Delta, Plan Home-to-Airport Flights. The Start-Up’s Stock is Soaring.

Is It Worth Investing in Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for JOBY is $7.00, which is $0.93 above than the current price. The public float for JOBY is 360.83M, and at present, short sellers hold 10.33% of that float. The average trading volume of JOBY on June 05, 2023, was 3.27M shares.

JOBY’s Market Performance

The stock of Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) has seen an 11.01% increase in the past week, with a 39.67% rise in the past month, and a 32.22% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.20% for JOBY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.75% for JOBY’s stock, with a 35.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JOBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JOBY stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for JOBY by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for JOBY in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $4 based on the research report published on March 07th of the current year 2023.

JOBY Trading at 32.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JOBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.42%, as shares surge +31.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JOBY rose by +9.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.21. In addition, Joby Aviation Inc. saw 77.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JOBY starting from Simi Bonny W, who sold 129,047 shares at the price of $5.40 back on May 30. After this action, Simi Bonny W now owns 77,856 shares of Joby Aviation Inc., valued at $696,854 using the latest closing price.

Bowles Gregory sale 7,746 shares at $5.36 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Bowles Gregory is holding 15,245 shares at $41,519 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JOBY

The total capital return value is set at -31.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.59. Equity return is now at value -26.70, with -24.00 for asset returns.

Based on Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.29. Total debt to assets is 2.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.98.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 35.90.

Conclusion

In summary, Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.