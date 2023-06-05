Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for JFIN is 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for JFIN is $80.30, which is $4.03 above the current price. The public float for JFIN is 26.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JFIN on June 05, 2023 was 174.80K shares.

JFIN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) has jumped by 15.56 compared to previous close of 6.30. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 51.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

JFIN’s Market Performance

JFIN’s stock has risen by 51.35% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 67.74% and a quarterly rise of 148.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.32% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.39% for Jiayin Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 35.18% for JFIN’s stock, with a 136.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JFIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JFIN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for JFIN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JFIN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $5.75 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2020.

JFIN Trading at 60.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JFIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 12.52% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.32%, as shares surge +64.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +149.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JFIN rose by +51.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +168.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.53. In addition, Jiayin Group Inc. saw 216.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for JFIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.13 for the present operating margin

+82.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jiayin Group Inc. stands at +36.06. Equity return is now at value 184.80, with 59.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.