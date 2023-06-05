Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HEPA is 1.64. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) is $44.00, which is $33.3 above the current market price. The public float for HEPA is 3.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.85% of that float. On June 05, 2023, HEPA’s average trading volume was 334.59K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

HEPA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) has increased by 12.87 when compared to last closing price of 9.48.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HEPA’s Market Performance

HEPA’s stock has fallen by -8.08% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -17.26% and a quarterly drop of -38.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.67% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.88% for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.69% for HEPA’s stock, with a -10.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HEPA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HEPA stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for HEPA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HEPA in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $14 based on the research report published on July 20th of the previous year 2020.

HEPA Trading at -17.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HEPA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.67%, as shares sank -18.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HEPA fell by -8.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.76. In addition, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 78.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HEPA

Equity return is now at value -99.90, with -78.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.16.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.