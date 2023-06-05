Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) Stock Observes -13.15% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) has seen a 12.36% increase in the past week, with a 45.45% gain in the past month, and a 2.42% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.63% for HARP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.97% for HARP’s stock, with a -13.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for HARP is also noteworthy at 1.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HARP is $5.33, which is $4.53 above than the current price. The public float for HARP is 30.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.36% of that float. The average trading volume of HARP on June 05, 2023 was 217.14K shares.

HARP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP) has jumped by 16.82 compared to previous close of 0.68. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HARP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HARP stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for HARP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HARP in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $16 based on the research report published on July 06th of the previous year 2022.

HARP Trading at 17.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HARP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.22%, as shares surge +30.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HARP rose by +12.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7434. In addition, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. saw 10.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HARP starting from HUNT RONALD, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.00 back on Mar 23. After this action, HUNT RONALD now owns 10,000 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc., valued at $10,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HARP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-214.08 for the present operating margin

+90.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. stands at -212.22. Equity return is now at value -473.10, with -67.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In summary, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.