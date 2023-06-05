Hammerhead Energy Inc. (HHRSW) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Hammerhead Energy Inc. (HHRSW) has gone down by 0.00% for the week, with a 1.94% rise in the past month and a 9.38% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.74% for HHRSW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.82% for HHRSW’s stock, with a 54.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: HHRSW) Right Now?

The public float for HHRSW is 2.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a – ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HHRSW on June 05, 2023 was 99.65K shares.

HHRSW) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: HHRSW) has dropped by -7.08 compared to previous close of 1.13.

HHRSW Trading at -3.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HHRSW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.70%, as shares surge +0.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HHRSW remain unchanged, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0810. In addition, Hammerhead Energy Inc. saw 87.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Hammerhead Energy Inc. (HHRSW) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.