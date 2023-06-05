Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.88.

The public float for AUMN is 127.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AUMN on June 05, 2023 was 788.58K shares.

AUMN) stock’s latest price update

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN)’s stock price has plunge by 4.52relation to previous closing price of 0.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -35.59% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AUMN’s Market Performance

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) has experienced a -35.59% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -50.25% drop in the past month, and a -50.62% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.30% for AUMN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -38.34% for AUMN stock, with a simple moving average of -55.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AUMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AUMN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for AUMN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AUMN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $0.40 based on the research report published on July 17th of the previous year 2015.

AUMN Trading at -47.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.01%, as shares sank -51.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUMN fell by -35.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1742. In addition, Golden Minerals Company saw -59.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AUMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-50.54 for the present operating margin

-19.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Golden Minerals Company stands at -42.54. Equity return is now at value -159.10, with -75.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.